Superbonus, Brancaccio (Ance): "Resolve problem loans and move on. EU funds are needed for green houses, targeted for states with buildings that are more difficult to make efficient"
Business

by admin
MILANO – Close the game on arrears, “and move on”. The president of ANCE, Federica Brancacciothey say they are “very optimistic” about the fact that the government will really find a solution for those 19 billion in problem loans: they have remained in the stomachs of the companies (and even some families) who have applied the discount on the invoices to construction works, but then they failed to monetize the credit packages accrued for the closure of the purchases by the banks.

