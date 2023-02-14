Home Business Superbonus building chaos, the initiative of cooperative credit banks to help businesses and families
In recent weeks there have been more and more cases of building sites blocked during the renovation of homes due to problems related to the termination of credits from the super bonus editions. But the cooperative credit banks take the field in support of the construction companies blocked by the Superbonus and of the numerous families involved “advancing liquidity to the companies that have sold the credits and, therefore, providing an important contribution to the development of the economic cycle”.

This is what was underlined by the top management of Federcasse in a hearing today in the Senate, as part of the fact-finding survey on tax incentive instruments. As for the building bonuses, however, the president Augusto dell’Erba underlined that, through the purchase of credits deriving from this instrument, the cooperative credit banks “have provided and still provide liquidity to businesses and households in the territories, increasing their propensity to subsidized investments, the growth of the same investments, with a consequent positive repercussion on the GDP and on employment». Federcasse then highlighted the need for “each incentive-subsidized credit to be included in a broader fiscal policy plan, which can favor an overall evolution of the economic system with positive effects on employment and GDP, consistent with an effective macroeconomic strategy” .

Finally, the association that brings together cooperative credit banks and banks in the country expressed the hope that there will be a “rationalization and simplification” of the complex system of “facilitative tax measures” envisaged in our tax system, precisely “to prevent repeating situations such as those that have occurred in recent weeks”.

