«We don’t want to point the finger at the government, but solutions are needed that allow the state to bring home a result and companies to live and restart. The compensation, which Abi is also proposing, for the F24s of bank client companies is good, but it is not enough. The State needs to put in place an instrument for the purchase of company credits, giving them elements that they can capitalize through the issue of BTPs and CTZs». Thus the national president of Conflavoro Pmi, Roberto Capobianco, in a hearing at the Finance Committee of the Chamber.

Boiler and fixtures bonus: what happens now with the stop to the invoice discount? All the ways to have the same incentive sandra riccio February 26, 2023



Decree Law 11/2023 has led to «major problems in an already critical phase for the construction sector. Of the 19 billion euros stranded, about two concern the companies of Conflavoro, which represents 10,000 construction companies », he underlines. Conflavoro proposes to bring back “a discount on invoices for small amounts, let’s assume below 100 thousand euros, which could also provide for the compensation that banks could do with F24 where, however, the sale cannot exceed a decency threshold of 10 %”. We need “an emergency decree to help those companies that are ready for bankruptcy, by widening the field of application of law 3/2012”, proposes Conflavoro.