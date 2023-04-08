Superbonus, Crédit Agricole resumes the purchase of tax credits

Credit Agricole Italia renews and strengthens its commitment to the management of tax credits related to superbonus and other building bonuses progressively restarting the purchase of new credits, in support of the numerous companies involved in the construction sector and the supply chains connected to it, as well as families in difficulty due to the block on sales. It can be read in a note.

“Thanks to the work carried out together with a group of partner companies”, the bank “will be able to progressively expand its fiscal capacity, giving customers the opportunity to transfer new credits, offering a factual contribution to supporting companies, artisans and families”.

Crédit Agricole Italia, one of the first players to operate in this market, “has always been active in supporting businesses and in the purchase of credit, using all of its available tax plafond”, continues the note.

With this initiative Crédit Agricole Italia “reaffirms its own proximity to customers, also contributing to the economic recovery of Italy. The reopening also wants to be a sign of confidence in the future that adds to all the measures put in place to improve the building heritage”. Crédit Agricole Italia “thus continues to play a fundamental role in supporting the real economy as the “engine” of the economic and social transition towards a more sustainable world“, concludes the note.

– photo by agenziaphotogramma.it –

(ITALPRESS).