Venturini: system that can allow an orderly exit from the Superbonus

Institutional subjects such as CDP, which has confirmed interest in recent days, could subscribe to issues of the vehicle company at low cost, effectively becoming a benchmark for subsequent subscriptions. «Enel could be one of the first buyers of tax credits. In recent years we have bought them for two billion – continues the manager -. We have an estimated fiscal capacity of between 2 and 4 billion euros a year, with potential tax savings of between 20 and 80 million euros a year”. In reality, the initiative is already in an advanced stage and according to rumors it could take off as early as June. «This mechanism can allow for an orderly exit from the Superbonus measure and to bring order to the jungle of incentives. The opportunity which, however, opens up at the same time is that of making the system structural for all types of tax credits – explains the manager -. I’ll give you the example of the tax credit for expensive energy: in 2022 we supported many companies that didn’t have the tax capacity to use it. We bought those credits against energy supplies and managed to get companies to recover more than 100 million. In the future, a utility could sell energy contracts that already include tax credits.

Freni (Mef): important private initiative to solve the problem of substandard loans

We have collected the external point of view of the institutions on the project. «There are many aspects that convince us and we like them – comments the undersecretary of the ministry for the Economy, Federico Freni -. It is a private solution, which in no way affects the deficit and public debt, does not imply any system of financial coverage by the state. It also demonstrates that the country system is capable of activating itself regardless of political input, that it is alive and reactive and capable of solving problems. The essential aspect – and for which we hope it will have great success – is that it solves a problem that until now had been impossible to solve: that is, that of the difficulties created for companies by the permanence of the tax credit in the balance sheet for as long as necessary to accrue the discount. With the mechanism, the details of which we read in Il Sole 24 Ore, the credit does not remain in the balance sheet of those who have to discount it. It exits and then re-enters it at the time of the tax return. I’d say it’s a classic financial portage system.” The system implies the need to find a bank vehicle and then lenders for the vehicle itself.

«This system will work when a vehicle of banking origin is identified, because a banking license is required to carry out this activity and from what I have read, it seems to me that the banking system will make the contribution. From what I understand, putting the project together will take some time and our hope is that the vehicle will be participated, with an open equity and therefore with the possibility of acquiring capital shares, where whoever wants to contribute can do. Then you can also be involved in the operation in other ways: for example by selling credits to the vehicle, or by participating in its financing. We hope that there will be a unified response, even if competition is welcome and is always healthy. The added value of the project is the ability to make a precise match between purchased credits and credits that can be sold. We do not believe that this should be an exclusive solution, when the banks reopen the purchase of credits, it is perfectly fine for us that there are competing solutions. For us, the important thing is to solve the problem of substandard tax credits».

Doubts about the use of Pnrr funds, but prospects for the green house

A further step, in the future when the project has been activated, could allow the vehicle-platform of tax credits to represent the ideal solution for making profitable use of the zero-interest loans of the Pnrr. If there were the possibility of using part of the funds to finance the banking company, there would be the advantage of keeping the spread linked to tax credit transactions even lower, leaving more margins for companies, the goal of energy efficiency and the money would be pursued they would be employed profitably and then paid back over 5 to 10 years hand in hand with the possibility of recovering the tax credit from the state.

«I have some doubts about whether Pnrr funds can finance this project – observes Freni -. However, this vehicle may have a future beyond the contingency of stranding. They refer to the need to redevelop an important building stock in Italy, so I don’t feel like absolutely excluding the possibility that a similar solution could also be used in other contexts in the future. It is intelligent and flexible: if, as we hope, the system goes, it will allow the problem of substandard loans to be resolved, but it will not be the only useful job. I am thinking of the directive on green houses: regardless of the intervention of the State and any credit discount that may or may not exist, it is certain that the redevelopment of houses in a green key will have to be treated and addressed, therefore having a service structure such as this would make life easier for many or even for many private initiatives that will want to support the building redevelopment interventions that will take place along these lines».