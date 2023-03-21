9
ROMA – The government’s goal is to give some oxygen to the work in progress on the houses, which risk remaining unfinished because in ten days, March 31, the deadline to make expenses and benefit from the 110% Superbonus expires. Hence the decision, made in the last few hours at the Ministry of the Economy, to collect the indications that have arrived in recent days from the parliamentary groups of the Finance Committee of the Chamber, where the examination of the
See also Wells Fargo: U.S. Treasury bonds hit the biggest one-day increase since the beginning of the outbreak, interest rate hike expectations are cooling again