Home Business Superbonus, firm jobs and frozen credits: from relatives to the Cilas review, here are the possible solutions
Business

Superbonus, firm jobs and frozen credits: from relatives to the Cilas review, here are the possible solutions

by admin
Superbonus, firm jobs and frozen credits: from relatives to the Cilas review, here are the possible solutions

Credit assignments still blocked and very uncertain prospects after the sentences of the Cassation who reaffirmed what had been envisaged for some time by the law and emphasized by the Revenue Agency, i.e. the fact that the right to deduct, and therefore to the assignment of the credit, starts only after the works have actually been carried out. Simple advances are therefore not deductible and if the tax authorities have any doubts about the sums being transferred a progress of work (Sal), can trigger the seizure against the transferee.

See also  Wall Street thwarted, Dow Jones weighted by Disney. Nasdaq recovering after sell off from inflation

You may also like

News: Shenzhou Cell announced that recently, the company’s...

Von der Leyen: “From US anti-inflation rules you...

Taxman, that’s who pays the bill to the...

The European stock exchanges consolidate, now the puzzle:...

CITIC Construction Investment: The market is in the...

119ͣϡ ֹܼ ע_Ƶ_֤ȯ֮

The controlling shareholder then cashes out WuXi AppTec...

Another big case! More than 50 billion financial...

The big benefactors are back one after another!Apple’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy