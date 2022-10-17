ROMA – The environmental benefits of Superbonus 110% they do not justify the 13.95 billion euros of resources used by Italy for the building bonus, financed with money from the NRP for the energy transition chapter. Even in the best case scenario, the interventions financed by the Superbonus would produce a benefit, in terms of emission reduction between now and 2100, quantifiable with an economic value of 4.9 billion euros.