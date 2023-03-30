He Superbonus become to discuss

Apple of contention the real value of the measure devised by 5 Star Movement during the government of Joseph Conte. This time to take stock of building bonuses is Bank of Italy hearing before the House Budget Committee. For the supervisory authority, the environmental benefits of the facade bonus and the Superbonus “repay the costs in about 40 years” explains Pietro Tommasino of Bank of Italy.

Based on the estimate, cost/benefit analysis of climate policy. In practice, it is the social cost of carbon which, however, can have a wide range of values ​​depending on the discount rate of future environmental damage. In detail, the authority has expressed some doubts about the functioning mechanism of the Superbonus also in terms of environmental results.

Indeed, Bankitalia believes that the energy savings from the increased thermal efficiency of a building can be jeopardized by the behavior of households. Faced, in fact, with a lower cost for energy, the Italians could decide to increase the temperature. This obviously has a negative impact on the energy balance.

But for Giuseppe Conte things are not in these terms

The leader of the 5 Star Movement continues to defend the measure. In detail, according to his estimates of him, as of January 31, 2021, he highlighted how against 65 billion of investments they would be 45 billion returned to public coffers. How? In the form of Ires, personal income tax, VAT. Not only that: again according to Conte, the real cost to the state would be only 20 billion (26.5 billion with the 10% increase) throughout the bonus period. On balance, the actual disbursement would be only 5.3 billion a year, equal to 88 euros per citizen.

However, the Treasury’s estimates are different

According to what was reconstructed by the minister, Giancarlo Giorgetti, the situation would be very different from what Conte described. In particular, for the Ministry of Finance the building bonuses cost two thousand euros each. According to Giorgetti, the bill is soon done. Just add up the 72 billion of superbonus, the 19 for the facade bonus and 28.9 billion of other housing incentives. By doing so, it is achieved the hyperbolic figure of 120 billion, double what Conte indicated. Dividing this sum by the Italian population, we arrive at about 2,000 euros each. The Treasury calculation therefore does not take into account the beneficial effects induced by the increase in employment and public receipts.

Now there is a need for financially “sustainable” and “fair” incentives for the green house

“The subsidies have a significant cost for the public accounts” continues the representative of the Bank of Italy, recalling that an effort will be needed in the future to redesign the building incentives making them “sustainable for public finances” and “more equitable”. The reference between the lines is to the prospect of a new system of incentives for the energy efficiency of buildings supported by Brussels. As, moreover, he had also noted the Italian Banking Association (Abi) the green house risks costing Italians dearly. In fact, more than eight million buildings need to be renovated, representing around 60% of the country’s real estate assets.

Furthermore, the supervisory authority points out that until 2020, that is, before the concessions became transferable, the building bonuses “favored above all high-income taxpayers. However, precisely because of the transferability, the effects of the Superbonus may have been less regressive, even if there is still no systematic evidence in this regard”.

Meanwhile, the Dl Superbonus comes to fruition

In the text there is the extension to 30 September 2023 of the Superbonus al 110% for the expenses incurred for villas (single-family housing units) with a work progress of 30% in September of last year. Also expected is the release of credits accrued in 2022 at risk of forfeiture due to the impossibility of sending the related communications to the Revenue Agency by the end of March. For this category of receivables, it will be possible to communicate even in the absence of the conclusion of the relative assignment agreement with the bank, while the “remission to performing” remains to be clarified.

As for the deductions, ten can be made. But only with the exercise of an option and on the condition of remaining stationary for a year. In fact, the new system provides that the benefit is used 12 months after the ordinary deadlines. It will therefore take effect from 2024 and will be irrevocable.

Green light also to extension of the transfer of credits for former Iacp buildings, non-profit organizations, works with “sismabonus”. The cases of exclusion from the competition in violation for irregular assignments of credits have also been extended thanks to the integration of the documentation requested from the assignor. Finally, the hypothesis of resorting to the F24 models for the assignment of credits has faded.

According to the undersecretary for the economy, Federico Freni, the measure, strongly supported by the banks, was shelved by the government due to cash problems. Finally, the provision provides for the possibility for banks and insurance companies to use 2022 tax credits deriving from building bonuses to buy BTPs with a maturity of at least ten years. Tax credits can also be offset against social security debts.