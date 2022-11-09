Home Business Superbonus, from the cut of the deduction to new credit-unblocking measures: the changes on the government table
Superbonus, from the cut of the deduction to new credit-unblocking measures: the changes on the government table

Revision of the Superbonus rate which as it is costs too much e reopening with limits for the villas. The changes that will be contained in the new Budget law, as guaranteed by the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, in Parliament, will however also contain a transitional phase “to avoid entangling a situation that is already tangled in itself”. For this reason, interventions on the credit transfer front will also be envisaged.

