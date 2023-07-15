Superbonus in a condominium, can the company be forced to change the autonomous boiler in a single apartment?

The Superbonus for condominium interventions is allowed only for works carried out on the common areas. The fixtures as such, unless they are the windows of the stairs, are not part of the common areas, so the related expenses cannot be borne by the condominium. However it is possible that within the scope of the procurement contract both the driving condominium works and those driven on the private parts are entrusted to the same company, such as, precisely, the replacement of the fixtures.

