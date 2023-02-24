Superbonus, out of 20 billion, 6.1 are seriously at risk. Here because

Il government is struggling with the political storm and not only erupted following the decision of suspend the transfer of credits for the Superbonus. The Minister of Economy Giorgetti spoke of a average debt for every Italian of 2 mila €a figure that is no longer sustainable and which, as the premier later specified Melons “It would jeopardize the next financial“. By almost 20 billion of tax credits linked to the building bonus – reads the Sole 24 Ore – solo 6,1 they really are at risk by way of face bonus fraud. Meanwhile, the government is studying a selective opening for compensations in F24 of the tax credits.

Superbonus, carried out by the government: here’s what changes

It’s about the documents generated by transfer of bonuses tax and from invoice discountsthus allowing – continues the Sun – only to banks which are about to run out tax ceiling to intervene and accept the practices. On the market the effect of the decree decided by the government, which blocked the transfer of credits, was not long in coming and now i numbers they really risk becoming Very big. It is estimated that about a third of contracts for replacement Of boilers e fixtures is likely to go up in smoke.

Subscribe to the newsletter

