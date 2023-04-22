Superbonus maxi-scams, between companies and ghost “general contractors”.

Superbonus, scams between companies and ghost “general contractors” are rampant. The case of Veneto

Superbonus 110%, Superbonus 90%, Bonus facades and assignment of credits: a world, that of tax breaks in the construction sector, which is slowly bringing out its skeletons in the closet. The Revenue Agency, but above all the Guardia di Finanza, had already intensified checks in the last months of 2022, but after the latest “Transfer Decree” they tightened their grip on scams even more.

Yes, because they also hide in the intricate world of renovations many “ghost” companies, more or less improvised companies to take advantage of the boom in the sector driven by the bonus system. Above all, northern Italy has been affected, and the Veneto region is the “school” where, as reported by Adiconsum – over a thousand construction companies have been set up in the last year, most of them without any employees.

The latest maxi-fraud was discovered by the Financiers of the Provincial Command of Verona as part of an operation called “Ghost Shipyards”, which led to the seizure of 13 companies operating in Italy and Austria and 14 natural persons. A real criminal organization, operating among others in Verona, Vicenza, Padua, Brescia and Milan, which communicated to the Revenue Agency non-existent tax credits in relation to the “facades” bonus for over 84 million euros. Specifically, in fact, the benefit allowed for the tax deduction of 90% of the expenses incurred in the years 2020 and 2021, or the possibility of transferring it to third parties as a tax credit and, therefore, monetizing this benefit. As a result of the investigations, it emerged that some of the companies were set up in the midst of a pandemic emergency and were found to lack suitable structures and means for carrying out the building interventions subject to the bonus.

