Home Business Superbonus, Meloni does not back down: “Without the stop, no money for the financial”
Business

Superbonus, Meloni does not back down: “Without the stop, no money for the financial”

by admin
Superbonus, Meloni does not back down: “Without the stop, no money for the financial”

Giorgia / Meloni’s notes on the Superbonus: “Crazy measure, costing 105 billion, now working to resolve”

Giorgia Meloni does not move back an inch from the stop at Superbonus and in a new video from the rubric “Georgia’s notes” he explains to the Italians the reason for the green light to the decree which sanctions the reduction of financial support. “We have also returned to dealing with the age-old affair of the superbonusit is not the first time that the government has dealt with this matter, we had to go back to it, to try once again to remedy a situation that has unfortunately gotten out of controlwith results that can be unpredictable and very heavy”, explains Meloni. “The superbonus from my point of view I said it, I repeat it, it was born with shared intentions, but the measure was written so badly, it was done so badly, that it generated an enormous series of problems that we have inherited today and we are required to look for to solve”, remarks the premier.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  10-year Treasuries rates jump 1.877%. 'Maxi Fed rate hike in March, then 5 tight until the end of 2022'

You may also like

Pd, Elly Schlein is the synthesis of the...

Not only the 256GB tablet is popular: Cube...

Pd, Elly Schlein is the synthesis of the...

Superbonus, Meloni does not back down: “Without the...

Shopping centres, Zoia: “Not Gone” – V&A

Ukraine, that’s who Maria Zacharova is: the Russian...

Pd, Bonaccini has tattooed his eyebrows: the emblem...

Cospito returns to prison: death threats to Minister...

The electrocardiogram function is accused of infringement and...

Soros dictates Progressives’ agenda: ‘Launch counterattack on Russia’

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy