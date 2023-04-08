Superbonus, ok from the Senate to the decree. Here are all the news

Il Superbonus decree has been definitively approved. In fact, after trust in the Chamber, the text received approval today, April 5, also in the Senate.

Here are some of the innovations introduced by Parliament to the decree which, from 17 February, blocked the discount and transfer mechanisms for all building subsidies: six more months to obtain 110% on the works of the villas, discount on the invoice and credit transfer still possible for those who have to install a boiler or new fixtures, compensation of problem loans with government bonds. Then comes a financial vehicle that involves large public companies, with Enel X in the lead, and will also involve banks and other financial institutions.

