Superbonus, thousands of professionals involved who increase revenue for the state

There is a lot of talk about the line taken by the Government regarding the eco-bonuses linked to the tax credit. I’d like to agree that this could hurt state coffers, but if we look at it from the point of view of financial return, we should think about it a bit and while I’m at it, I’d say that it’s not very convenient to ipso facto cut the incentives that could benefit both employment and money circulation.

Question: why shouldn’t current spending as an “incentive” give an economic-financial return? Let me give you a trivial example, do I have this return if I build a bridge or a road? Definitely one of concern of the Government is that there are so many “cheaters”, but could these be stopped from the start? Here is my suggestion:

The municipality should monitor the completion of the works,

Si dovrebbero cancellare dall’Albo Professionaei tutti i tecnici ed i contabili che certificano i lavori inestenti

Mentre per gli imprenditori “mariuoli” la responsabilità in solido del danno cagionato alla Stato oltre all’interdizione perpetua dai pubblici uffici e l’interdizione ad aprire attività con partita IVA

Coinvolgimento dell’Agenzia delle Entrate per certificare la fruibilità dell’incentivo

Coinvolgimento del mondo bancario per “scontare” i vari bonus che usufruiscono del credito d’imposta.

Well now a little passage on the economics of small; the subjects involved are: technical and administrative professionals, construction companies, plumbers, electricians, suppliers of various materials, cement, tiles, boilers and all the necessary accessories, hauliers who consume fuel (subject to excise duties) and tires and which require maintenance by the workshops. Restaurants and bars with their suppliers, representatives (who consume fuel, cars, etc.) and last but not least the employees; sorry if i forgot about someone else.

Somewhere I heard that there is no financial economic return for the state. I would like to remind these people that Irving Fisher (1867-1947) devised a formula that reads: MV=PY (Money x Velocity=Prices x Product Quantity), simpler than that! Then, if companies produce profits, they will still have to pay taxes, which are not all compensated by the tax credit, just think of employees too.

One last thought: if the companies do not work, who should we contact for employment? Can a State afford to keep people at home for years? You also see the great battle for the Citizenship Income or the Integration Fund which would be contradictory to the cessation of the incentives. Request: currently what are the alternatives to grow the economy? You don’t need to have a magic wand, how about if common sense would be enough? Thank you

