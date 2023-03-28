Green light to the postponement of the deadline for single-family buildings

The finance commission of the House gave the go-ahead for the town – who have completed at least 30% of the works by 30 September 2022 – to conclude the expenses to benefit from the Superbonus 110% until 30 September. The amendment was approved in the reformulation proposed orally by the Undersecretary for the Economy, Federico Freni, which modifies the final term from 30 June to 30 September.

The question relating to the problem credits. Regarding the use of f24, Freni declared in committee that “it would generate substantial and very significant cash flow problems”.

Banks and post offices will resume buying credits

“We have raised awareness institutions not banks. The banks and the post offices have announced that they will start buying these credits again, in a framework of greater certainties that we have given from a legal point of view. A system is being developed, a kind of platform, which should in some way make it possible to dispose of all the backlog”, meanwhile the Minister of Economy said, Giancarlo Giorgetti, speaking of the Superbonus credits still stranded.

This situation, he then specified, “certainly did not arise for i measures of this government but is inherited from the great confusion and from the Far West which was created in 2020-22. Those who are in difficulty are those who started the work in 2022 in the era before Meloni government”.

