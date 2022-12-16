While waiting for the amendment to be formalized tomorrow morning which includes the extension to December 31 of the deadlines for the applications presented by the condominiums, a first piece of the adjustments to the Superbonus has already been implemented yesterday. The Senate Budget Commission has in fact approved the government’s amendment to the “Aiuti quater” decree which intervenes on the release of tax credits.

As anticipated in recent days, the number of further assignments in favor of “qualified” parties for credits deriving from invoice discounts or credit assignments has increased from two to three. Furthermore, in order to meet the liquidity needs of companies operating in the building sector, Sace is expected to be able to grant guarantees to banks and other financial institutions for «bridging loans». Any tax credits accrued with superbonus and building bonuses may be considered by the institutes “as a parameter for the purpose of assessing the creditworthiness of the company requesting the loan and for preparing the relative contractual conditions”.

The same proposed modification then provided for the suppression of the paragraph which sets the date of 25 November for the Cila (the sworn notice of commencement of works) in order to maintain the Superbonus at 110%. On this point, again yesterday, the Senate Budget Commission, on a proposal from Forza Italia, approved an agenda that commits the government to moving the deadline for the presentation of the Cila to 31 December.

The government has given a favorable opinion and today it will deposit the amendment to be included in the maneuver in the Chamber. Economy Minister Giorgetti had already given the green light on Thursday, explaining that in this way the changes would have been approved by the end of the year, while if he had waited for the conversion of the decree by the Senate, it would have been mid-January. However, the owner of the MEF has set it as a condition that the condominiums have adopted the resolutions on the works to be carried out by 11 November at the latest. And in this regard, the administrators will be asked to self-certify the effective date, knowing full well that in case of forgery they will incur a criminal offense.

While Forza Italia takes all the credit for this package of changes, the 5 Stars go on the attack with the vice president of the Senate Mariolina Castellone according to which «the government takes responsibility for definitively destroying the Superbonus, a short-sighted and senseless decision, which it will bring the entire construction sector and all its related industries to their knees”. Also critical is the president of Confedilizia, Giorgio Spaziani Testa. “The corrections that have been introduced – he explained – will not avoid serious losses for many owners and a huge dispute between condominiums, companies, administrators, professionals, as well as with the Revenue Agency itself”.