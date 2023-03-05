ROMA – Banks and insurance companies withdraw from the government’s invitation to absorb 19 billion in problem loans linked to building bonuses. Non-explicit invitation, plus one moral suasion what else. But indirectly put on paper by the director of the Revenue Agency Ernesto Maria Ruffini when Thursday, at a hearing in the House, he revealed that lenders and companies have tax spaces – or the possibility of offsetting claims against their debts to the state – equal to 17 billion a year until 2026.