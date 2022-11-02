There is no peace for the Superbonus. A complex regulatory patchwork, whose effects on the real economy are yet to be seen, has always been the subject of controversial and questionable policy interventions and will change again. In fact, the new center-right executive led by Giorgia Meloni does not seem to want to exempt itself from this tradition: the year-end budget law will put a hand to the facilitation. Here are the timing and the hypotheses of changes being examined, as confirmed by the analysis of StudioBVB.

The timings

The terms and methods with which the current government will also modify the Superbonus are not exactly known: what is certain is that to see the first drafts of the budget law being discussed in the commission it will be necessary to wait at least a few more weeks. For the definitive certainty, then, if the trend of recent years is confirmed, it will be necessary to wait until the last days of this 2022. It is indeed difficult to think otherwise, given the very short time available to the newborn Government to put together a credible bill. and sustainable to be presented to the Chambers.

The hypotheses of modification

On the other hand, what is easily conceivable is that the changes will not be financed with an additional deficit – an intervention reserved for the much more urgent fight against expensive energy and the battle against inflation – and that the room for maneuver will be quite limited. If on the one hand, as confirmed by Alfredo Mantovano, new undersecretary to the presidency of the Council, “the Superbonus deserves a review”, also in order to safeguard public finance balances from a measure that has already totaled over 51 billion of interventions admitted as deductions on the other hand, it is necessary to safeguard Palazzo Chigi from political repercussions linked to the dissatisfaction of property owners, who have always been close to the center-right.

To meet this last need, if there are those who hypothesize a reduction in the tax rate from 110% to 100%, there are also those who think that independent villas and single-family homes can be included in the concessional perimeter, from 30 last September definitively excluded from the Superbonus, provided that certain income parameters are respected and that they are used as a primary home.

Surely, the most urgent intervention will have to be inserted in the wake of those implemented by the outgoing Draghi government, with a view to relaunching the credit transfer market once and for all. Although the latest corrections have in fact given new impetus to purchases, recent rulings by the Court of Cassation have once again contributed to increasing the uncertainty of the sector.

Another hypothesis on the executive table – perhaps less rapid but certainly dear to the Mef, already mentioned in past legislatures and always faithful to the ideas of the center-right – would be that of a unification of rates and a rationalization of building bonuses. The single bonus would in fact make it possible to cope with legislation that too often seems to have escaped the control of the legislator, as well as to counteract the end-of-year deadline provided for some concessions, above all that of the facade bonus.

In any case, the current décalage planned for the next few years could be very convincing, and the outcome could lead to a single rate of between 65 and 70-80%, without prejudice to the benefits. for those who have already started work.