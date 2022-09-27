Banks at the window waiting for the new circular of theRevenue Agency, necessary to restart the operations of purchasing credits from Superbonus and other deductions on the house. Solidarity Confedilizia with the Banking Association on the need for a clarification intervention. No response so far from the Inland Revenue. This is the situation after the conversion into law of the Aid-bis decree, already published in the Official Gazette, which rewrote the rules on the solidarity of the subjects who purchase credits, and also provided for sworn translations for the past, with the aim of giving breath to the market allowing the resumption of purchases and the putting into circulation of old credits.