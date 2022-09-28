Photo of the building site of the house and detailed certification of the construction manager to certify that he has carried out interventions for at least 30% of those planned and can therefore obtain the Superbonus until 31 December. The documentation, which must have a certain date, must be sent together with the sworn statement at the end of the work. A few hours before the deadline of September 30th, the indications of Enea for the 30% demonstration of the works, published on the website dedicated to the Superbonus at the beginning of the month, are confirmed.