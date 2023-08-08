Superbonus, reached 83 billion euros in July

Later reopens to the transfer of tax credits. The service will be active again from October but only for private individuals. For villas with work in progress with a rate of 110%, the extension arrives to 31 December. In the meantime, come on Aeneas the number of condominiums interested in the Superbonus: 71,175 buildings against 67,478 in June and over three billion more new interventions admitted to the deduction, which reached approximately 83 billion.

New transfers to the post office but only for private individuals

In the meantime, good news regarding the transfer of credit, which essentially affects those who presented Cilas by the end of last year for the Superbonus, or in any case had work in progress as of last February 17, and therefore did not run into the block decided by the government. In fact, with a note, Poste Italiane communicated the reopening of the tax credit purchase service starting from the first days of October.

The note specifies that the acquisition of credits will however be aimed exclusively at natural persons and limited to the so-called “first assignments” for a maximum amount of 50,000 euros.

Given the clarification, the assignment of credits should therefore be limited only to the clients of the works, while the companies that have purchased the credits against the works carried out will not be able to assign them in turn since in this case it is a subsequent assignment to the Before. Therefore, the issue of supplier credits blocked in tax drawers remains unresolved.

The extension for houses with work in progress

As for the villas with work in progress since 2022, the official communication has arrived on the extension of 110% also for expenses incurred after 30 September. At the moment, in fact, this was the last date to benefit from the maxi rate, regardless of the date of completion of the works.

In fact, for those paid after the deadline, the ordinary rates for home bonuses or ecobonuses will apply, depending on the type of work carried out, even if they continue in 2024.

In the meantime, however, the Enea data shows that the single-family buildings involved in the works stood at 235,942 at the end of July against 235,077 at the end of June. Stalemate also for functionally independent properties that have stumbled upon the same block envisaged for the villas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

