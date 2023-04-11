The Superbonus block? Sooner or later it will come. At the moment, however, the works are traveling fast and in just one month the amount of deductions foreseen at the closure of the construction sites has increased by a good five billion, going from 75 billion at the end of February to 80 at the end of March. And not only. Enea’s monthly report also shows an increase in the number of condominiums interested in the interventions as well as an increase in expenses, both for condominiums and for houses, in this case, however, including the sums not eligible for deduction due to the reduction in the rate which has dropped to 90%.