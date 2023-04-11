Home Business Superbonus, record race in March: charges for the State break through 80 billion
Business

Superbonus, record race in March: charges for the State break through 80 billion

by admin
Superbonus, record race in March: charges for the State break through 80 billion

The Superbonus block? Sooner or later it will come. At the moment, however, the works are traveling fast and in just one month the amount of deductions foreseen at the closure of the construction sites has increased by a good five billion, going from 75 billion at the end of February to 80 at the end of March. And not only. Enea’s monthly report also shows an increase in the number of condominiums interested in the interventions as well as an increase in expenses, both for condominiums and for houses, in this case, however, including the sums not eligible for deduction due to the reduction in the rate which has dropped to 90%.

See also  Stock markets are rising today, from Asia to Europe all with the plus sign

You may also like

Money from the EU pot EIC arrives too...

Aiways U6: the Chinese electric SUV road test....

Hong Kong stocks close: Hang Seng Index rises...

The best robo advisors with a savings plan

Covid-companies chasing a revival on the stock market...

Lizza: DHDL startup is in bankruptcy proceedings

Work four days, but without reducing the salary....

The latest domestic express service satisfaction is released:...

Authorities warn of consequences for aviation

Bitcoin, worth over $30,000: what’s happening

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy