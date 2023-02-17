Superbonus, construction companies: “The State will find a solution immediately”

The decision of government on the Superbonus was clear: immediate stop a sales and discounts. The blocking of the possibility of give credits a Regions ed Local societies has thrown her into turmoil building companiescon l’Ance – we read in the Corriere della Sera – which speaks of 15 billion of fixed credits and thousands of companies at risk. The industry associations, Alfredo, undersecretary to the presidency, immediately announced Mantuanwill be received Monday afternoon. And the Minister of Economy Giorgetti he underlined that the decree, resolving «regulatory uncertainty» which has so far effectively blocked the acquisition of credit by financial intermediaries, aims at restart the market. And Giorgetti added: “We had to block the effects of a wicked policywhich has produced benefit for some, but placing a debt of two thousand euros each”. The government, however, assures the minister, “will do everything possible for them struggling construction companies“.

“What is happening in these minutes – says the small business president in the Republic – it is so grave that I would not have imagined even in my own worst nightmare“. Dario Constantinespresident of Cnathe confederation that brings together 623 thousand artisans and small businesses, is convinced that the decree law approved yesterday by the Council of Ministers, which prohibits the assignment of credits and the discount in invoiceand blocks the purchase operations of non-performing loans by local authorities, will stop the market immediately: “Tomorrow morning (today, ed) many companies they won’t come out with vans to work. Now ours 40 thousand companies they risk closure despite abiding by the law. The state find a solution”.

