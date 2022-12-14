Skip the extension of the superbonus to December 31st. In the end, the deadline for applying for the 110% restructuring incentive will remain fixed, according to MEF sources, at November 25 as provided for by the aid decree quater. Until now, the possibility of granting the extension to present the Cilas to condominiums who had already approved the works by that date had been evaluated, but in the end it would have been decided not to change the rule.

On the other hand, the issue of accrued tax credits has been resolved, with the possibility that transfers to banks and insurance companies will go from two to three thanks to a government amendment filed in the Senate. Still on the building bonus front, specific amendments to article 9 of the quater aid decree are also being prepared – explained the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti – “which will allow for greater circulation of securities among qualified intermediaries and which will guarantee so-called loans bridge for construction companies that are in possession of such credits”.

Raising the minimum, Women’s Option, easing of the tightening on checks indexed to 100% from 4 to 5 times the minimum are instead the issues on which the majority is working in view of the examination of the budget law. The objective is therefore to widen the mesh of the maneuver even if the issue of resources always remains decisive, so much so that the hypothesis of a tightening on the basic income arises by canceling the subsidy for the under 40s as also hypothesized in an amendment of the Third Pole.

But time is running out and the centre-right, assembled, manages to break with parliamentary etiquette by not appearing in the committee and incurring an incident that sends the opposition into a rage. The Democratic Party, together with the M5s and the Avs, comes to occupy the presidency in protest. And the majority is forced to apologize. “Trancassini said that we must not go around it – says Marco Grimaldi, group leader of Avs in the commission – something has happened that must not happen, and when mistakes are made they must be acknowledged”.

The M5s leader Giuseppe Conte is also hard-nosed against the maneuver: «If we hadn’t seen it in black and white – he says – we would not have believed in such a miserable maneuver. We would have expected measures in support of Italy from those who define themselves as patriots». The majority, in any case, is grappling with various knots, still to be resolved, and the truly extensive menu of requests. Starting, precisely, from the pension front. Forza Italia is in no way willing to back down in the battle to raise the minimums. For the Azzurri, the increase in minimum pensions to 600 euros from the age of 75 and the decontribution of “at least 8 thousand euros” on the hiring of under 35s are “essential” – reiterates the group leader in the financial statements. , it is likely that the Azzurri will be able to win.

But, in the meantime, the government is also working to keep the thread open with the more dialoguing part of the opposition, Action and IV, as well as on the union front. The interest that, according to what is reported, would have aroused interest in an amendment by the Third Pole that blocks the basic income for the under 40s should be read in this light. As well as the proposal made by the Cisl on the revaluation of pensions and which provides for the raising of the threshold for checks indexed to 100% from 4 to 5 times the minimum. A point on which, according to what FdI reports, the MEF would approve.

It still remains to be understood how the question of the threshold below which the fine will be triggered if the possibility of using the Pos will end up. The last figure circulated is that of 40 euros but the measure is still being defined. All this on the day when, moreover, the EU, while promoting the manoeuvre, casts doubts on the point, as well as on the issue of cash. Meanwhile, Minister Giorgetti anticipates that “interventions are being studied” to facilitate the “withdrawal of cash through agreements with commercial establishments spread throughout the territory”.

News could arrive on the family front: Noi Moderati indeed informs that alongside the almost obvious extension of the extra month of leave to 80% also for fathers, there could also be room for the proposal, again from the centrists, to raise everything or part of that currently envisaged at 30%