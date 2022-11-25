Stop the 110% Superbonus rate for condominiums and “family” buildings that have not presented Cilas by November 25th. Anyone who should do so in the following days will still be able to ensure the highest rate on the expenses incurred between now and the end of the year. And perhaps it is worth taking steps in this direction, given that pressure has already begun in Parliament to extend the transitional period until the end of the year.
See also The chairman forced employees to work overtime on "May Day", saying that "if they are not satisfied, they will be fired immediately"!Central Radio Network Review: Not only has no "human feelings", but also ignores laws and regulations |