Home Business Superbonus, stop at 110% for those who have not presented Cilas. Here’s what changes for construction work
Business

Superbonus, stop at 110% for those who have not presented Cilas. Here’s what changes for construction work

by admin
Superbonus, stop at 110% for those who have not presented Cilas. Here’s what changes for construction work

Stop the 110% Superbonus rate for condominiums and “family” buildings that have not presented Cilas by November 25th. Anyone who should do so in the following days will still be able to ensure the highest rate on the expenses incurred between now and the end of the year. And perhaps it is worth taking steps in this direction, given that pressure has already begun in Parliament to extend the transitional period until the end of the year.

See also  The chairman forced employees to work overtime on "May Day", saying that "if they are not satisfied, they will be fired immediately"!Central Radio Network Review: Not only has no "human feelings", but also ignores laws and regulations |

You may also like

Black Friday, Uncem launches the campaign in support...

Weigong Holdings (01793) released its interim results and...

Maintain Reasonable and Adequate Liquidity Experts Expect RRR...

Gas: no price cap agreement in the EU...

A car dealership in Shanghai caught fire and...

European market growing in October. Electric car boom:...

Shadow banking, an alarm among the Supervisors for...

Downstream demand is weak

Cost management and competitiveness, Italian companies in search...

Maintain Reasonable and Adequate Liquidity Experts Expect RRR...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy