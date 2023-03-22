Home Business Superbonus, the anger of those who no longer have a home: “I have to sleep with my mother”
Superbonus, the anger of those who no longer have a home: "I have to sleep with my mother"

Superbonus, the anger of those who no longer have a home: “I have to sleep with my mother”

Superbonus, protests in the square: “This government has betrayed us”

The government Melons decided to to block suddenly the transfer of credits for the Superbonus and this has wreaked havoc in the construction companiesforced to interrupt many jobs for lack of liquidity. Thousands of families now they are in difficulty and have poured into the square a Roma to cry out their discomfort: “This government has failed us“. There are – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – home owners who they no longer know where to go. Thousands of families and companies no longer know how recover expenses anticipate for the renovation, owners of construction companies have had to block construction sites, are no longer able to pay workers’ wages and taxes. At the head of the procession, the former Prime Minister and leader of the 5 Star Movement, Giuseppe Conte, acclaimed by the square. The slogan displayed by the protesters: “Seduced by credits e abandoned con i debts“, photograph the situation.

In addition to economic damage – continues the Fact – there is also the practical one, with households that have started work in their own homes and have had to interrupt it and now cannot go back. “We know absurd stories – says one of the organizers with a megaphone in via dei Fori Imperiali – families with childrencon disabledpeople in wheelchairs”. The demonstrators, who arrived from all over Italy, displayed a tag on their chests so that they could be recognized: there are those who come from Friuli-Venezia Giulia and claim to have problem credits per 200 thousand euros. Clients and entrepreneurs united: “I have a small company – explains one of them – I had eight employees and now there are three left. In the last two and a half years I have taken away a lot of time from my affections also because every time the rules changed and I had to spend day and night studying the news“. And who after a lifetime is forced to knock on their parents’ door: “After a year and a half with the uprooted house I have to sleep from my mother“.

