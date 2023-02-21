Will the majority be compact in the Chamber? “Absolutely, I have no doubts”

What changes to the decree could be made in Parliament?

“The changes to be proposed to Parliament will be very narrow, and will be aimed at protecting the weakest sections of the population or the “incompetent” who cannot use the deduction in the declaration and, hopefully, public housing”.

Was the Superbonus a total failure or should something be saved?

“The superbonus was not a failure per se, the credit transfer that created a significant and unmanageable imbalance in public finances was a failure. Then we can judge the 110% excessive because it subtracts critical judgment and the contrast of interests between the parties the economic evaluation of the sum”.

Will the majority be compact in the Chamber?

“Absolutely, I have no doubts.”

Are you ready to accept amendments from the oppositions?

“If they fall within the scope of plausibility there will be no difference in treatment between the majority and opposition proposals”.

