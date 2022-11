Games made for Superbonus al 110% also in 2023 for condominiums that have not yet scheduled the assembly to approve the works. In fact, by law, the condominium meeting must be convened five days in advance and in this case by November 24th to allow the presentation of Cilas within the following day, as required by the text of the Aid quater decree published in the Official Gazette of 18 November and therefore now in force.

