Superbonus, the decree for problem loans arrives in mid-August

There is waiting for the decree that will untie the issue of substandard loans of the 110% superbonus

The provision should finally make it possible to unblock the works in many condominiums. The decree should arrive by mid-August. This was stated by the association of the “exodus” of the maxi tax credit launched by the Conte government and definitively canceled by the Meloni government, in a note on the results of the first technical table on the subject which was attended by the vice president of the association Domenico Passarella and the adviser to the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti and Enrico Zanetti.

“The meeting – explained a note from the association – had a very positive outcome. The association’s proposals were examined point by point and shared by Dr. Zanetti who confirmed the will to make them concrete immediately, with due adjustments to the legislative language, through an emergency decree to be issued by mid-August. An act that will have the objective, as requested by the association, of safeguarding all the subjects who have started the construction sites as long as the law has allowed them to take advantage of the bonuses provided”.

In fact, between changes in the rules in progress, difficulties in accessing credit and bureaucracy, the Superbonus which was supposed to be a great opportunity it is a nightmare for millions of citizens who have found themselves with jobs blocked due to lack of funds due to the impossibility of transferring tax credits.

The requests are always the same

Releasing of credits, with an exchange between several entities and several subjects, and extension to December 2024 to recover the lost year and a half. The problem is that to change the contracts with the condominiums, you have to go back to the assembly and there are technical times and bureaucratic delays. The extension would therefore be fundamental and preparatory to the release of credits.

According to those pushing for the decree “it will cost the State nothing, on the contrary, it will recover billions of VAT and undeclared money”. The Superbonus, excluding scams, in fact has certainly destroyed the “black” that has always accompanied building works, everything that moves is perfectly traceable and there is no evasion “

To underline that there are also two platforms created to facilitate the transfer of tax credits. Among these SiBonus and FederBonus. The first platform is promoted by the Italian Chambers of Commerce and by the National Council of Chartered Accountants and Accounting Experts, while FederBonus is promoted by Federcontribuenti. The aim is to facilitate citizens and businesses monetizing the tax credit generated by subsidized building interventions.

The platforms are structured like a real marketplace. The aim is to allow those who have credits from building bonuses to transfer them, subject to an appropriate discount, to those who are able to compensate them by reducing the taxes due.

