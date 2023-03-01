Superbonus, the opinion of Istat and Eurostat

After a long wait, i finally arrivedthe verdict of Istat and Eurostat on how the impact on the public finances of the tax credits generated by should be calculated Superbonus and other building bonuses. These credits, explain the statistical institutes, they weigh on public spending entirely in the year of creation. They should therefore not be spread over the years envisaged by the deduction.

A choice that has forced Istat to review the deficits of past years in a heavily negative way, but which, at the same time, can be considered good news for the Meloni government.

Because the government can be satisfied

But let’s go in order. Istat has released the new revised data from past years: in 2020 the deficit/GDP ratio went from 9.5% to 9.7%, while in 2021 it was revised downwards from 7.2% to 9%. The blow, however, is on 2022: from 5.6% estimated by Nadef to 8%. As highlighted by Istat itself, the credits generated by the Superbonus have an enormous impact.

This is why the Meloni government intervened immediately. With the stop on the assignments of credits imposed by the executive, the volume of new credits generated in 2023 (and which will therefore have to weigh entirely on this year’s budget) and the new statistical classification, in 2023 and in the coming years the weight of the credits themselves should decrease significantly. This will allow the government to have greater leeway during the year for other economic policy interventions.

Reeds: “Accelerate the liquidity problem”

Solved the accounting problem, now it’s time to close the consignment of the tax credits that have remained stranded. The path that should be taken should be to allow banks to expand their fiscal capacity by offsetting part of the credits already in the belly with customers’ F24s. But the definition of the government intervention had been postponed after the opinion of Istat and Eurostat.

It is no coincidence that theAnce immediately exposed itself to speed up the issue. “The credits deriving from building bonuses have already been accounted for in the state budget and therefore, as we have been supporting for some time, they can and must be paid immediately to families and building companies”, commented the president Ance Federica Brancaccio. “This is why the need to solve the liquidity problem of businesses and households emerges even more strongly – concluded Brancaccio – so as not to frustrate the effort that has been made to boost the economy”.