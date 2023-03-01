Home Business Superbonus, the deficit-GDP ratio of recent years worsens: thus the government will have more room for manoeuvre
Business

Superbonus, the deficit-GDP ratio of recent years worsens: thus the government will have more room for manoeuvre

by admin
Superbonus, the deficit-GDP ratio of recent years worsens: thus the government will have more room for manoeuvre

Superbonus, the opinion of Istat and Eurostat

After a long wait, i finally arrivedthe verdict of Istat and Eurostat on how the impact on the public finances of the tax credits generated by should be calculated Superbonus and other building bonuses. These credits, explain the statistical institutes, they weigh on public spending entirely in the year of creation. They should therefore not be spread over the years envisaged by the deduction.

A choice that has forced Istat to review the deficits of past years in a heavily negative way, but which, at the same time, can be considered good news for the Meloni government.

Because the government can be satisfied

But let’s go in order. Istat has released the new revised data from past years: in 2020 the deficit/GDP ratio went from 9.5% to 9.7%, while in 2021 it was revised downwards from 7.2% to 9%. The blow, however, is on 2022: from 5.6% estimated by Nadef to 8%. As highlighted by Istat itself, the credits generated by the Superbonus have an enormous impact.

This is why the Meloni government intervened immediately. With the stop on the assignments of credits imposed by the executive, the volume of new credits generated in 2023 (and which will therefore have to weigh entirely on this year’s budget) and the new statistical classification, in 2023 and in the coming years the weight of the credits themselves should decrease significantly. This will allow the government to have greater leeway during the year for other economic policy interventions.

See also  Three times the stocking of key supply units, Beijing Haidian daily necessities supply can be consumed for more than 3 days in the whole district_Vegetable_Enterprise_Chain

Reeds: “Accelerate the liquidity problem”

Solved the accounting problem, now it’s time to close the consignment of the tax credits that have remained stranded. The path that should be taken should be to allow banks to expand their fiscal capacity by offsetting part of the credits already in the belly with customers’ F24s. But the definition of the government intervention had been postponed after the opinion of Istat and Eurostat.

It is no coincidence that theAnce immediately exposed itself to speed up the issue. “The credits deriving from building bonuses have already been accounted for in the state budget and therefore, as we have been supporting for some time, they can and must be paid immediately to families and building companies”, commented the president Ance Federica Brancaccio. “This is why the need to solve the liquidity problem of businesses and households emerges even more strongly – concluded Brancaccio – so as not to frustrate the effort that has been made to boost the economy”.

You may also like

Epileptic who died after the vaccine at 21...

Financial Advisory CheBanca! Opinions and Features, Is it...

China, distributed growth: the drivers of transformation

Schlein? A “creature” of Bertinotti: the media continuation...

140MB cache, 12-core Ryzen 9 7900X3D revealed: it...

UniCredit, board ok: Orcel’s salary of 9.75 million...

Gas, ESMA verdict: no impact on the markets...

Record production for Lombardy industry

Generali, in Italy breakthrough on health and well-being:...

Bitcoin, the Milan prosecutor’s office investigates The Rock...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy