The government is evaluating ANCE’s proposal

According to what he reports The Corriere della Sera, the executive is thinking of releasing the almost 20 billion in tax credits linked to building bonuses. Super bonuses in the first place. The solution is in the proposal put forward by the association of builders, ANCE, which has asked for compensation with the F24.

However, the State Accounting Office and the Treasury are still evaluating the option because they fear it could be excessively burdensome for the public coffers. Instead, the House Finance Committee expressed its favour.

Compromise is around the corner

Per Marco Osnato, parliamentarian of the Brothers of Italy, the compromise is within reach. “We are working on the hypothesis of using the compensation with the F24 with certain parameters and only for some banks, ie those that have not yet exhausted their fiscal capacity” she declared.

The decision could already arrive on Monday. Meanwhile, the unions have expressed concern about the blockage of works closely linked to the end of the Superbonus and the blockage of credits. For the CISL leader, Luigi Barra100,000 jobs are at stake.