Superbonus, the government opens up to F24s. Reeds: “Frank comparison, satisfied”

“We are satisfied, we have found a frank discussion, an openness and also a great awareness on the part of the government that past credits must be released and therefore an openness on the F24 which was one of the measures proposed by us”. This was stated by the president of Ance, Federica Brancaccio, leaving Palazzo Chigi after the meeting on the decree that blocked the transfer of tax credits from building bonuses.

Superbonus, Giorgetti: “Deflating the 19 billion credit bubble”

“The solution we are looking for is on the entire amount of credits, 110 billion euros. The urgency now is on the stock of credits which, according to the revenue agency’s surveys, refer to companies in the building sector, which have the existence to date of around 19 billion in ‘stranded’ credits. The effort we are making today and in the coming days with the technical tables is how to deflate this bubble”. The Economy Minister said so Giancarlo Giorgetti during the table at Palazzo Chigi on the superbonus credit node.

