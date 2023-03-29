Home Business Superbonus, the government places its trust in the Chamber
The Government sets the matter of trust in the Chamber on the dl Superbonus. This was announced in the Chamber by the minister of the economy Giancarlo Giorgetti. The vote on the issue of confidence in the House on the decree will take place tomorrow 30 March at 6 pm, with explanations of vote starting at 4.30 pm. The final vote, however, will be Tuesday 4 April. Monday will instead be dedicated to voting on the agendas.

