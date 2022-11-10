An immediate intervention of an extraordinary nature for allow banks and other intermediaries to obtain the necessary liquidity to resume purchases of tax credits. Abi e Ance together with the Government they wrote a letter to draw attention to the gravity of the situation in which thousands of citizens and businesses have been in for months now, indicating a temporary solution, also considering the limits of the fiscal capacities of the banks.
See also Baidu SkyDrive Enterprise Edition is officially launched. The Extreme Edition charges 9999 yuan/year-Baidu 百度