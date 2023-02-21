Home Business Superbonus, the securitization of the tax credit is the real alternative
Business

Superbonus, the securitization of the tax credit is the real alternative

by admin
Superbonus, the securitization of the tax credit is the real alternative

“Securitisation” o securitization of tax credits, a “long-term” alternative to the Superbonus

In the article Superbonus, ready to reverse: credit securitization is being evaluated, reference is made to a possible securitization o “securitisation“? What is it? Technically, debt securitization is a process through which one or more undivided and illiquid financial assets, capable of generating cash flows, such as bank loans for example, are “transformed” into divided and salable assets, i.e. in bonds denominated Asset Backed Securities (ABS).A classic example of securitization is represented by a bank which has among its assets a certain number of real estate loans; if the bank decides to securitize these assets then it will issue securities, which have mortgages as collateral, which will then be sold to private or institutional investors.

The interesting view of this possibility it would put companies back on track that would see liquidity entering their pockets especially if the ABS are placed with institutional investors. This ex tempore possibility could probably be considered valid for once. Companies can’t spend their time at the negotiating tables or waiting months for liquidity. Request what is the alternative proposal? Already in a previous article I had to suggest involving banks and financial institutions behind one “rebate” or a “fee” takes over the tax credits, knowing full well that whoever issued them is the State ergo there are no excuses whatsoever. To conclude I would like to reaffirm the need for a exchange for tax creditswell regulated and controlled.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Swg polls, all the news of the week....

Eurostat: in 2021 real GDP will grow in...

Domestic corn is affected by the auction of...

US equities, stocks recommended by the manager

Fuels, ok to trust in the Chamber: the...

Ningde era kills two birds with one stone:...

Brunello Cucinelli goes against the tide: he opens...

Intermarket analysis and opportunities with turbo certificates

3D bioprinter makes SolidWorld stock splash

A-shares welcome the comprehensive registration system, and the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy