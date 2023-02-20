Superbonus, here’s who can still get the credit transfer

Il government decided to change the Superbonusstop at transfer of credits immediately. The choice of the executive a guide Melons it’s causing consequences right away. From construction companies engaged in the reconstruction of houses in Marche and Abruzzo after the earthquake, a clear alarm signal arrives: “Now they will cost 86 thousand euros more and many companies risk going bankrupt”. But there is a decisive date – reads the Sole 24 Ore – which represents a real watershed between the before and after. It’s about the February 17th. The stop, in fact, does not concern whoever started the i construction sites by Thursday 16 February, but displaces those who are halfway through. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Giorgia Melons defends the decree and opens to confrontation. Today at 17.15 they are summoned to Palazzo Chigi manufacturers and other category names. But the tight definitive will come in 8 steps and for some category the game is not over yet. Here they are exceptions.

For those who, for example, by February 16th – continues the Sun – despite not having yet work startedgot the decides of the assembly condominium and presented the Cilas (communication of commencement of work), there is still the possibility of transferring credit. Also regarding the demolitions e reconstructionsif there is an application for the acquisition of the housing title with a date prior to February 17, the file is salva. The same goes for i a good ordinariness different from Superbonusthere is still a chance to get the concessions. The crucial date always remains that, if the preliminary agreement of a completely renovated building, the 50% of credit It is safe. It even reaches the 75-85% in case of houses demolished and rebuilt in areas anti-seismic. Good news for too mobile e gardensrestructurings and purchases are not affected by the rule of credit assignment, therefore the bonus subtraction valid up to end of 2024.

