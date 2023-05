Over 65.5 billion in deductions accrued for Superbonus works completed at the end of April, around two billion more than in March. This is what emerges from the usual Enea survey which records the trend of investments and expenses month by month. A significantly reduced growth compared to the past, even if the number of buildings involved increases.

Stop the consistent growth in spending

The total of investments admitted as deductions at the end of April, therefore, amounted to 59,944