Minister Giorgetti on the superbonus

“They created chaos. The building bonuses had created a hallucinogenic effect. It’s like when one is addicted to a drug: he will always ask for more. Then you have to stop it and if anything you give him methadone”. Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti says so in an interview with the Corriere della Sera.

“Around eighty billion relate to the Superbonus and the 90% facade bonus. Then yes, there is another thirty billion tax credits from more traditional housing incentives which have not entered the deficit because they are non-transferable. But they will enter, as the beneficiaries pay less taxes”, explains the minister.

The superbonus debt

“Someone will have to pay those 110 billion credits. With the tax credits, the State has contracted a tax debt and it is destined to increase because, even though we have firmly interrupted the mechanism, we will recognize the acquired rights of those who have already presented a project or a sworn communication of the start of work by 25 November 2022. So there will be another tax debt ”, he continues. “The reaction of the market and of the European authorities seems positive to me – concludes Giorgetti – because everyone appreciates that clarity has been clarified and one line drawn”. (Italpress)