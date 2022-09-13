The responsibility for the transfer of credits linked to the Superbonus will be triggered only by willful misconduct or gross negligence. This is the mediation signed this morning in the Senate between the government and the parliamentary groups, an agreement in extremis that should allow the same day vote of the Aid Aid decree of 17 billion passed by the executive in August. To announce the agreement are the rapporteurs of the provision, Luciano D’Alfonso e Daniele Pescoafter the text was at the center of a tough tug-of-war all day yesterday.

The goal is lighten joint and several liability for those who transfer credits linked to the 110% building bonus, in order to unlock the transfers and restart a system that has jammed. The government, represented in the mediation by the undersecretary Federico Freni, took stock of the need to make assignors liable if they acted with willful misconduct or gross negligence. Therefore, if the recovery of the amounts recognized as tax credits relating to the Superbonus is triggered, in addition to the beneficiary, the supplier who applied the discount and the assignees of the credit are also liable, but only in cases of willful misconduct or gross negligencei.e. in cases where they have been responsible for a scam.

Furthermore, the amendment states that for credits accrued before November 2021when obligations to acquire compliance visas, sworn statements and certifications have been introduced to limit frauds, whoever assigns the credit – unless it is a bank, financial intermediary or insurance company – can enjoy the limitation of liability only if acquires the documentation required by last year’s decree, starting with the compliance visas.