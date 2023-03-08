New round in the Superbonus game

After the halt to the transfer of credits, the government intervenes again to adjust the regulations on building bonuses. To complete the work on the villas and still access the Superbonus 110%, an exemption of another three months could soon arrive. The deadline would therefore be postponed to June 31st. The new revision of the deadline is foreseen in an amendment presented by the rapporteur of the text, the senator of Fratelli d’Italia, Andrea De Bertoldi. Furthermore, further extensions could also concern the buildings owned by the autonomous social housing institutes and the non-profit organizations. In total there are 300 amendments. A number which, according to De Bertoldi, is all in all contained given the importance of the subject.

“We all need to work together well to make the necessary improvements. Avoiding obstructionist tensions was the absolute priority for me, the rapporteur of the measure. So far everything has been fine. I hope that we will continue to work, majority and opposition, with the constructive spirit with which we have examined the provision up to now” explained the senator. The Treasury supervises the whole affair, very careful to assess the economic impact of every slightest change since themade-to-measure has already cost the Italians dearly.

The knot to be solved remains that of the stop to the assignments of credits

According to the National Association of Building Builders, the block on the transfer of tax credits is causing “an explosive situation” in the construction sector. On the eve of the parliamentary examination of the decree which halted the restructuring operations with a discount on the invoice and the transfer of tax credits, the vice president of Ance reiterated this, Vanessa Pesentihearing before the Senate Finance Committee on tax credits.

Pesenti recalled that there are “19 billion of problem loans”. An extremely high figure that represents only a piece of a much more disturbing mosaic: according to Ance estimates, one billion problem loans produces the blocking of about 6,000 interventions (including single-family houses and condominiums), with the risk of bankruptcy of at least 1,700 companies of construction and the loss of about 9,000 jobs.

“Therefore, considering a stock of stranded tax credits held by companies of 19 billion euros, the macroeconomic effects could be extremely worrying: 32,000 bankrupt companies and 170,000 more unemployed in the construction sector (which double if related industries are considered) . Such a situation would cause problems on approximately 115,000 construction sites, which would translate into as many families in crisis” Pesenti clarified. Hence the hypothesis of Ance and Abi to use the F24s to offset the credits accrued and provide for the intervention of public subsidiaries, companies that are able to acquire the tax credits. Especially after the stop for local authorities.