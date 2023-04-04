MILAN. The purchase of credits linked to the Superbonus and construction works starts again. Yesterday Unicredit took the first step and announced that it has restarted the market. The intent is to support operators who have completed the works and need to transfer credits having reached the fiscal capacity. The bank has developed a solution that allows businesses, artisans and professionals who have accrued tax credits against invoice discounts for expenses incurred in 2022 to disinvest these credits, obtaining the liquidity necessary to continue their business. This is the audience of the so-called “exodus” from the sale, with 19 billion in bonuses firm and accrued in 2022 which will be deducted in 2023.

According to what was communicated by the institute, the total amount of the credit for each file must be greater than 10 thousand and less than 600 thousand euros and it is necessary to possess all the documentation with sworn statements, certificates and approval of conformity for all types of intervention, in addition that the unique code.

The purchase of credits is carried out by Ebs Finance, a securitization company belonging to the UniCredit group, which will subsequently transfer them to third parties. Unicredit has already finalized agreements with 6 market operators in various economic sectors (large distribution, fashion, healthcare, temporary work agency activities, and energy production/distribution) and is in the process of stipulating a further 11 agreements, for a value that it will allow the progressive absorption of the tax credits that the bank will purchase from its customers, effectively creating a business-bank-business system solution. After the step by Unicredit, similar moves by other institutions will be able to follow. Poste Italiane in recent days has made it clear that it is ready to reopen, as well as Bpm and Crédit Agricole.

The EU directive on “green” houses is still being debated. Changes Unipol conducted a survey with Ipsos which showed that only 8% of Italians are willing to carry out energy efficiency works to adapt to the requests of the European Union. And 52% do not even know the energy class of their home.