Superbonus and building bonuses, that’s why not understanding how the economy works is a serious thing

What do you hear about superbonus? Let’s choose an editorial among many: “The exaggerated building subsidies wanted by the Conte bis have given way to scams and created a gigantic bubble. Then Eurostat he said that those credits were deficits and Italy risked a collapse. The only solution: stop everything”. Here, this it means not understanding how the economy works, failing to understand that debt arises when income falls, not when it rises. Here you see the “giant bubble” that the government wants to stop in construction and building activity in Italy which since 2009 had collapsed by 60%, to levels not seen since the 1950s and which with the superbonus 110 had returned to the level of the year 2000.

For example, both residential and non-residential construction in terms of surface area have fallen by 80% in Italy since 2000 and in terms of contribution to GDP it has gone from 15% in the years of the economic miracle and 8-9% in the years 80s at 4.5% pre-Covid.

This is the lowest percentage in Europe Share of construction in GDP – Data Portal – United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (unece.org) and the small boom del Superbonus reported the contribution of construction to the GDP in Italy in the European average. Did this collapse cause public debt to rise or fall? In most of the countries of the world, in America, in Northern Europe especially Scandinavia, in Asia and the Middle East in particular, there is both a housing bubble as an unprecedented increase in the prices of all real estate, and also a bubble in the sense of construction and building. When it comes to the “bubble” then perhaps Italy is confused with Chinawhere while in Italy it fell by 60%, construction production has increased almost tenfold in the last 20 years.

How did China do? Where did he “find the money” to build ten times more? Let’s save other graphs and invite you to check that China has increased the amount of money circulating tenfold by pumping money with public banks and has brought the total debt to 300% of GDP (like Italy, if you look at all the debt ). Evidently, however, producing more, making people work and growing income even at a frenzied pace, as in China, allows you to manage debt. Returning to the tax credits of the superbonus, however, they are “deficits” but they are not “debt”.

