Superbonus, what are securitizations and why are we talking about them

by admin
MILANO – In search of a way out to buffer the crisis linked to the billions of euros of credits left in the belly of families and companies, and impossible to sell, the government is also evaluating the hypothesis of securitizationadvanced by Thomas Fotigroup leader of Brothers of Italy to the Chamber, which in Agorà on Rai 3 defined it “a viable path” in the face of “a drastic measure” adopted in a situation that “has been degenerating”. He was echoed by Alfredo Antoniozzi, vice president of the parliamentary group of the Brothers of Italy in the Chamber, explaining that “on the superbonus we are evaluating changes with allies, including those of credit securitization”. That’s what it’s all about.

What is meant by securitization

Securitization is an operation through which a financial entity, the so-called vehicle company, purchases receivables and “packages” them by issuing a new security that is freely tradable on the market, such as a bond, to pay for the purchase.

When they have already been tested

At the time of the last Berlusconi government, it was the then Finance Minister Giulio Tremonti who invoked this instrument. At the time, however, the securitizations concerned publicly owned properties that the State was unable to exploit.

Because securitizations are viewed with caution

Because they are associated with one of the most serious financial crises of recent decades, that of subprime mortgages. In that case the very high risk of insolvency (sub prime) mortgage loans had been packaged in bonds which had then ended up on the market, either directly or through further securitization transactions.

What is the alternative to securitization right now?

An alternative under discussion in these hours concerns the involvement of the two subsidiaries of the Treasury Sace and Cdp which could, directly or indirectly, acquire part of the 15 billion euro of problem loans.

Then there is a second path being studied, at the urging of banks (Abi) and the supply chain (Anci). It is a matter of allowing the credit institutions that have purchased the tax credits to use them to offset the debit F24s, on behalf of their customers. In this way they could dispose of the credit warehouse and have a breather for the purchases of the stranded ones.

