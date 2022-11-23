Home Business Superbonus, with the 90% cut, savings of 4.5 billion from minor work on condominiums
Superbonus, with the 90% cut, savings of 4.5 billion from minor work on condominiums

Superbonus, with the 90% cut, savings of 4.5 billion from minor work on condominiums

Four and a half billion saved by the reduction of the Sueprbonus rate for 2023. Two and a half billion, on the other hand, is the estimated cost for interventions on first home villas with owners with family incomes within 15,000 euros. These are the government estimates indicated in the technical report al aid decree quater which begins its parliamentary journey in the Senate.

