On March 10, superconducting concept stocks fell collectively. As of press time, Yongding shares and Western Superconductors fell more than 5%, followed by Baosheng shares, Baili Electric, and Haitai Development.

Yongding Co., Ltd. issued a clarification announcement on March 9. The company’s main business is communication technology, overseas power engineering, automotive wiring harness and superconducting power. It does not involve “room temperature superconducting” related businesses, and has not carried out related research and development and investment. At the same time, the announcement stated that the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Eastern Superconducting Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. is mainly engaged in the second-generation high-temperature superconducting tape and its application equipment, as well as superconducting (general) electrical products, and has nothing to do with “room temperature superconducting”. .

It is worth noting that on the 9th, Yongding shares had a strong daily limit, superconducting concept stocks collectively strengthened, and Bailey Electric and Fasten also both rose by their limit.

According to previous media reports, on March 7, Langa Dias, a physicist at the University of Rochester in New York, introduced new research progress at the annual meeting of the American Physical Society, saying that the superconductivity created by the team can operate at room temperature and relatively low pressure. down to work. However, Dias’ research results have been controversial, and previous superconducting papers have been retracted.

Luo Huiqian, a researcher at the Institute of Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, introduced to China Business News that he confirmed that there are three indicators of superconductivity, namely absolute zero resistance, complete diamagnetism, and discontinuous transition of specific heat. From the measurement results, in Dias’s experiment, the curve of zero resistance is very beautiful, and the specific heat is also very clear, but the performance in diamagnetism is mediocre, which has been questioned. Luo Huiqian pointed out that the room temperature superconductivity experiment is still far from the result confirmation and practical application.

