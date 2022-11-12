Home Business Superenalotto, tomorrow the highest jackpot in the world is up for grabs: prize money of 306 million euros. The 6 has been missing for a year and a half
Business

Superenalotto, tomorrow the highest jackpot in the world is up for grabs: prize money of 306 million euros. The 6 has been missing for a year and a half

by admin
Superenalotto, tomorrow the highest jackpot in the world is up for grabs: prize money of 306 million euros. The 6 has been missing for a year and a half

Tomorrow the Superenalotto will be giving away the highest jackpot in the world, namely 306.4 million euros. The new record was reached three days ago when it took over from Powerball, which awarded the highest prize pool in history – 2 billion dollars – to a lucky Californian winner. In the draw tomorrow evening, therefore, the Sisal home competition will present itself with a “treasure” of over 300 million, by far the most substantial in Europe too, considering that the record is held by the 220 million euros won at the EuroMillions in France last year.
The winning sestina has been missing for a year and a half now, when – on May 22, 2021 – in the village of Montappone, in the province of Fermo, a player took home 156 million euros with a 2-euro ticket. But the record of the highest prize money in the 25-year history of the competition remains that of Lodi, where 209 million euros were won on 13 August 2019.

See also  Valentino, comes the 14th for everyone and more flexibility

You may also like

Americans can see inflation ease from these five...

After the Sitong Bridge Incident, iPhone Restricts Airdrop...

Experienced Meta’s 10,000 Layoffs: Some people received more...

Content and innovation: this is what Italians think...

Ex Ilva: the activity of 145 contractors suspended...

More market than speculation: this is how the...

Warren Buffett doesn’t invest in real estate –...

Sony PS VR2 announced to be equipped with...

Cgia: “This year the tax burden is at...

Arthur Hayes, bitcoin and the ‘pure evil’ of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy