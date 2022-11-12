Tomorrow the Superenalotto will be giving away the highest jackpot in the world, namely 306.4 million euros. The new record was reached three days ago when it took over from Powerball, which awarded the highest prize pool in history – 2 billion dollars – to a lucky Californian winner. In the draw tomorrow evening, therefore, the Sisal home competition will present itself with a “treasure” of over 300 million, by far the most substantial in Europe too, considering that the record is held by the 220 million euros won at the EuroMillions in France last year.

The winning sestina has been missing for a year and a half now, when – on May 22, 2021 – in the village of Montappone, in the province of Fermo, a player took home 156 million euros with a 2-euro ticket. But the record of the highest prize money in the 25-year history of the competition remains that of Lodi, where 209 million euros were won on 13 August 2019.