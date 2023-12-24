Supermarket chain Buyide announced the suspension of operations, and consumers expressed regret – Mobile Financial Industry

Supermarket Chain Buyide Suspends Operations, Leaving Consumers Disappointed

On December 23, the supermarket chain Buyide announced the suspension of its operations, starting from December 22, 2023. This sudden closure has left many consumers expressing regret and surprise.

Buyide, a hard discount store brand founded in China by German Philipp Spangenberg, has been operating for many years and had more than 200 stores in China. The supermarket is known for providing cost-effective products and has been dubbed the “poor man’s happy house” by consumers.

In the past month, Buyide had been conducting a “shock price” promotion, but it now seems to be a clearance sale. Consumers have praised Buyide for its affordable prices and convenient location in residential areas, making it a go-to for daily needs.

The reason for the closure has not been announced by the supermarket operator. However, some industry insiders speculate that fierce market competition may have been one of the reasons for the closure, with the emergence of more discount store brands in the market.

Despite the closure of Buyide stores, the development prospects of the discount store format in the country are still promising. It is worth noting that Buyide had planned to achieve the goal of having 800 stores by 2025 after obtaining millions of yuan in long-term financing. The sudden closure serves as a reminder to other discount store brands to pay attention to business management, market changes, and make timely adjustments and innovations to maintain competitiveness and sustainable development.

In conclusion, the closure of Buyide’s stores has sparked consumer disappointment and industry introspection. Consumers have lost a source of cost-effective products, and the discount store industry must learn from this incident and strengthen their business management and innovation capabilities to adapt to market changes and meet consumer demand.