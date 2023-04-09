Home Business Supermarkets open at Easter and Easter Monday. There are a few, here’s what
Business

Supermarkets open at Easter and Easter Monday. There are a few, here’s what

by admin
Supermarkets open at Easter and Easter Monday. There are a few, here’s what

Girl goes shopping in the supermarket

Here are which supermarkets remain open at Easter and Easter Monday 2023

Supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores and discount stores are generally closed on the day of Easter while they are open on Easter Monday, depending on company decisions.

Supermarket openings a Easter and Easter Monday 2023 they will be patchy, closed on Sunday and open on Monday (full time or part-time). This is the case with outlets long Sclosed on Easter day (April 9) and open at Easter Monday (during holidays). Different management for other supermarkets, specifically:

Pam/Panorama closes at Easter (except in the Lignano shop which is open all day 9-19);

Coop closes at Easter (except in Liguria and Turin);

Veggie, Tosano e Deco they remain closed at Easter;

Supermarkets Conad e Carrefour they individually decide the opening or closing between Easter and Easter Monday.

On Easter Monday (April 10) the supermarkets will open again in most of the territory. Starting from long Swhich will ensure that all points of sale are open all day long, up to Pam which will open between 8 and 9 in the morning throughout the territory.

Some supermarkets have decided to remain closed, such as Unicoop Tyrrhenian e Co-op Alliance 3.0, but in most cases the supermarkets will remain open all the time or with reduced hours after a public holiday. The supermarkets that will remain open on Easter Monday are:

long S

Pam

Coop (openings or closures depend on the territories)

Amiata e Deco (open only in the morning)

See also  Armani, check the track leading to Ferrari. Exor closes the door: "It's not done"

Tosano

Bennet

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Isab Priolo one step away from the sale...

​Dongfang Materials plans to raise no more than...

Memory chips: Weak demand weighs on Samsung’s balance...

Rates, companies will pay 15 billion more interest

Donald in New York: Bad Boy / Ursula...

Isab Priolo one step away from the sale...

$56 billion!Japanese companies frenziedly issue short-term debt to...

FAZ exclusive: “No rating has deteriorated like this”...

Pope Francis opens up to the LGBTQ world,...

Sunday News: Health insurance costs are clearly rising

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy